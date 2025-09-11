Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,308,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,875,000 after purchasing an additional 582,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,040,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,027,000 after purchasing an additional 233,252 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,960,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,689,000 after purchasing an additional 169,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,834,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,247,000 after purchasing an additional 240,329 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

