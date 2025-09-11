Zoetis’ (ZTS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.56. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

