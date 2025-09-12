13,543 Shares in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF $JACK Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 998,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 106,993 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 681,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 121.3% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 675,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 370,290 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $332.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.