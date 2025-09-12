1,440 Shares in Acuity, Inc. $AYI Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Acuity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acuity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.60.

Acuity Stock Up 2.8%

AYI stock opened at $339.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. Acuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Acuity’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

