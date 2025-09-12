19,502 Shares in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 750,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 269,763 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 264,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 204,101 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 587,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 123,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after buying an additional 111,114 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. CVR Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $22.25.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

