26,687 Shares in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF $FIBR Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 117,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BATS:FIBR opened at $90.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.26. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Systematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.