27,159 Shares in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.21% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,583,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $124.77. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

