32,154 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

