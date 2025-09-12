40,127 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 185.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -248.11 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $2,114,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 809,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,026,454.40. This represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,929. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,306,967 shares of company stock valued at $39,664,516. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

