9,832 Shares in LKQ Corporation $LKQ Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in LKQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.