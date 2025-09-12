ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.56 and traded as high as $71.68. ABB shares last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 114,616 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABB
ABB Trading Up 0.7%
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ABB
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.