ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.56 and traded as high as $71.68. ABB shares last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 114,616 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

