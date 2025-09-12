Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $435,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

