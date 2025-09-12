Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,401 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

