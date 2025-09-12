Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,111 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,111 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.