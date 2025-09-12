Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 11.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of BALL stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

