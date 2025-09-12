Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OHI opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

