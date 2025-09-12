Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

