Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $BRBS

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 1,018.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,414,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.84% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $375.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

