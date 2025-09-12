Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.87 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

