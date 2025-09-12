Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.54 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 290,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 188,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 405,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 576.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.3%

LECO opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.64 and a 200 day moving average of $207.28. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $249.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $726,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,317.14. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

