Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.55 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.31% of Cirrus Logic worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,031.78. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $137.73.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

