Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. $USCB

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 893,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USCB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USCB shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on USCB Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

USCB Financial Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

