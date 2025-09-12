Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,664 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

