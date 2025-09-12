Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $30,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,093.90. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $32,086.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,859.73. The trade was a 17.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.88%.The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.