Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 55,336 Shares of BRP Inc. $DOOO

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BRP were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,118,000 after purchasing an additional 668,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BRP by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,744,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,805,000 after purchasing an additional 346,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BRP by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,884,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,636,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of BRP by 20.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,723 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

BRP Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $65.13 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 61.26%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently -262.50%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

