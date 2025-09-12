Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,344.80. This represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

