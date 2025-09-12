Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,139 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 123.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.