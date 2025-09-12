Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 77,936 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ferguson by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $225.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

