Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,687 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 90,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

