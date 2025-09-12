Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ALSN opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

