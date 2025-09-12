Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,738.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 725,695 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 740,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 192,577 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $104,236.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,916.88. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 23.60%.The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

