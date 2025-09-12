Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $15.20. Amarin shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 38,257 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $309.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.63. Amarin had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Corporation PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Amarin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amarin by 2.4% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 858,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,514,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

