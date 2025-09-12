Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Stock Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of AMP stock opened at $500.85 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.65 and its 200-day moving average is $503.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

