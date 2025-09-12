Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 238.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 868,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,995 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

