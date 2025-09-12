Amundi Acquires 1,037 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Amundi raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,499,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74,711.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 130.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 235,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.7%

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $488.08 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.24 and a 12 month high of $490.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

