Amundi Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Amundi boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 519.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $5,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SMG stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 347.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,975,735.82. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

