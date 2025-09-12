Amundi Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Amundi raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 746.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.63.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,428,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL opened at $309.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average is $379.97. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.20 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

