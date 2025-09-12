Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Amundi raised its position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in argenex were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in argenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,013,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in argenex by 53,684.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in argenex by 1,203.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in argenex by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,201,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in argenex by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $763.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $779.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $645.47 and a 200 day moving average of $606.10.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. Equities analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenex from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on argenex in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $772.84.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

