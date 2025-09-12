Amundi Lowers Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Q2 by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,656.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

