Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $5,808.81

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,808.8148.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,434. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,498.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,599.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,211.57. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,813.88 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

