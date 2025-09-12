Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $133.71

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CFR opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The company had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,734,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,112,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,606,000 after buying an additional 77,592 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.