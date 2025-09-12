Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $52.69

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.8542.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

GLPI stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

