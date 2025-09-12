Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $86.42

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.4167.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -68.97%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

