Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $113.50

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,592,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,873,000 after buying an additional 88,282 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,076,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,908,000 after buying an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $113,461,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,010,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 998,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after buying an additional 84,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

