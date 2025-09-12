Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $28.80

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Steven Madden by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.