Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $142.18

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.1818.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Clorox has a 52-week low of $116.53 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

