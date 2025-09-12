Analysts Set V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $16.52

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.6737.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NYSE VFC opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. V.F. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -276.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in V.F. by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

