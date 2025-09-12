Analyzing Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold 6.11% 2.21% 1.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mexus Gold US and TRX Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 0.00 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 138.25%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and TRX Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$1.80 million N/A N/A TRX Gold $47.73 million 2.75 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Mexus Gold US on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the United Mexican States. The company holds 100% interest in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 6500 acres located to the northwest of Caborca, Sonora State; and 90% interest in the Mabel Property covering an area of approximately 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. It also owns mineral rights to Ures Property comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

