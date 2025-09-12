Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3,121.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,631,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,372,000 after buying an additional 586,966 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after buying an additional 2,242,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,147,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,991,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,848,000 after buying an additional 295,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,116,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The firm had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

