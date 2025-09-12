Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Receives $43.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.0625.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. Antero Resources has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 114.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

